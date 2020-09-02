Glacial meltwater lakes have grown by half since the 1990s

When we talk about sea level rise, one of the causes we have to mention is the shrinking of mountain glaciers, which are often overlooked as we focus on the monster ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica. Seas rise because glacial ice melts and meltwater makes its way to the ocean, turning land ice into ocean volume. But this description is obviously a simplification. For mountain glaciers, the meltwater has to do some traveling to reach the ocean, and interesting things may happen along that journey.

That journey creates a known blind spot in the math. Sea level rise is measured, and the change in glacial ice is tracked as best we can, but there’s no global estimate for anything in between. A new study led by the University of Calgary’s Dan Shugar fills in that gap by assessing meltwater lakes near glaciers—and confirms it doesn’t affect the sea level math much.

As was the case with a recent study of ice fractures in Antarctica, the primary challenge here is labor. Finding and mapping every glacial lake in satellite images would be a herculean lift—it has to be automated to be practical. So the researchers grabbed some 255,000 satellite images of glacial areas between 1990 and 2018 and turned to computerized detection to outline each lake. They then relied on an average estimate for the relationship between a lake’s surface area and volume in bodies like these to calculate changes over time based on the lake outlines.

The changes between the 1990s and the last few years are impressive. In total, the number of glacial lakes, the area covered by glacial lakes, and the estimated volume of those lakes all increased by around 50 percent. Existing lakes expanded in area by a median of just 3 percent, but obviously the many new lakes contributed to the overall increase.

There were exceptions to this expansion. In parts of Greenland, for example, many lakes that were essentially dammed up by a glacier drained away because the ice retreated.

As for the sea level-rise math, the impact here is small. The total increase in glacial-lake volume over this time period—from 106 cubic kilometers to 157 cubic kilometers—is equivalent to a little over 0.1 millimeters of sea level rise. Given that sea level is currently rising at 3.3 millimeters per year, that’s just a fraction of 1 percent of that total, so glacial lakes are not intercepting an important portion of sea level rise. Still, sea level researchers will welcome the ability to add it to their calculations, shrinking some uncertainty in the accounting.

On the local scale, these trends can be a much bigger deal. Interactions where shrinking glaciers contact growing meltwater lakes can accelerate ice loss. And glacial meltwater can be a critical source of water, with rapid ice loss meaning increased supply now and a disappearing supply later.

In the right situation, glacial lakes also pose a risk from outburst flooding when ice or sediment holding the water in suddenly gives way. The researchers mention a number of areas where this hazard is a real concern. In the Himalayas, the tourist infrastructure at Mount Everest lies downslope of glacial lakes, for example. Some hydroelectric dams in that region are also at risk of damaging outburst floods, although other dams may be able to protect downstream areas. Other critical infrastructure—like the Karakoram Highway between China and Pakistan or the Trans-Alaska oil and gas pipeline—runs through areas where outburst floods could occur.

Despite analyzing just three decades, the study shows that mountain glaciers are shrinking fast enough to supply a significant increase in meltwater lakes. Where those lakes are in your backyard, that can mean growing risks that demand attention.

Nature Climate Change, 2020. DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-0855-4 (About DOIs).