Germany Says Poisoning Agent Novichok Found in Aleksei Navalny’s System

BERLIN — The German government said on Wednesday that the Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, currently under treatment in a German hospital, had been poisoned with a deadly nerve agent from the Novichok family and demanded an explanation from Moscow.

Novichok, a Soviet-era weapon invented for military use, was used against Sergei V. Skripal, a former Soviet spy, and his daughter in a 2018 attack in Salisbury, England, that the British government attributed to Russia’s military intelligence arm, the G.R.U.

Toxicology tests carried out by a German Army laboratory revealed the “doubtless presence of a nerve agent from the Novichok group” in the system of Mr. Navalny, who was flown to Germany on Aug. 22 after he collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow.

“The German government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms,” Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in a statement. “The Russian government is urgently requested to explain what happened.”