Georgia QB Jamie Newman opts out of season

Newman made the move from Wake Forest to Georgia as a graduate transfer in January. As a member of the Demon Deacons during the 2019 campaign, he became the first Wake Forest QB to accumulate 2,000 passing yards in a season in fewer than eight games. He finished the year with 26 touchdown throws, 2,868 passing yards and six rushing scores. Newman completed 60.9% of his 361 attempts.

He was expected to start for the Bulldogs when Georgia opens the upcoming season at Arkansas on Sept. 26.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso both forecast Newman as a top-10 pick in mock drafts updated earlier this summer. Josh Edwards had Newman going later in the first round of his mock.

In a column updated on Aug. 29, Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell wrote: