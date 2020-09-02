Georgia QB Jamie Newman opts out of season

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and several other outlets reported on Wednesday that Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman has become the latest big-name player to opt out of the 2020 college football season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Newman confirmed the news via social media.
Newman made the move from Wake Forest to Georgia as a graduate transfer in January. As a member of the Demon Deacons during the 2019 campaign, he became the first Wake Forest QB to accumulate 2,000 passing yards in a season in fewer than eight games. He finished the year with 26 touchdown throws, 2,868 passing yards and six rushing scores. Newman completed 60.9% of his 361 attempts.
He was expected to start for the Bulldogs when Georgia opens the upcoming season at Arkansas on Sept. 26.
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso both forecast Newman as a top-10 pick in mock drafts updated earlier this summer. Josh Edwards had Newman going later in the first round of his mock.
In a column updated on Aug. 29, Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell wrote:
Newman is a dual-threat quarterback with running and passing talent to challenge defenses. He has quality size with a live arm and athleticism. Newman has shown a lot of upside to develop for the pro ranks and going to Georgia could help him with that. He has to get better at working through his progressions, seeing the field, and his footwork. Some team sources think Newman would have been a second-day pick if he entered the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was wise to go back for his senior year instead.