Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Mental Health During a Pandemic and “Racial Reckoning”

Gabrielle Union is trying her best to cope with the world around her.

Like so many Americans can relate to, the coronavirus pandemic and other current events have had an impact on the actress’ mental health.

And in a new interview with Women’s Health, the 47-year-old admitted that her PTSD has been “on 10” for the past several months.

“The combination of the pandemic and this racial reckoning, alongside being inundated with [images of] the brutalization of Black bodies, has sent my PTSD into overdrive,” Gabrielle shared in the October issue. “There’s just terror in my body.”

For many years, Gabrielle has spoken openly about her battle to overcome PTSD. In a May 2018 video for The Child Mind Institute’s #MyYoungerSelf campaign, the designer revealed she was diagnosed at 19.

“Asking for help, needing help doesn’t make you weak or less worthy of love or support or success,” she shared while working on the project. “You can literally be anything you want to be. PTSD isn’t a death sentence.”