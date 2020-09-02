Future to Pay Eliza Reign $3,200 in Monthly Child Support After Judge Rejects Her $53K Request

Instagram

During a recent hearing, the judge rejected Eliza’s request after the ‘Life Is Good’ rapper’s accountant claimed that the hip-hop star only makes around $30,000 per month.

–

There’s an update on the legal battle between Future and Eliza Reign regarding their paternity case. It’s been reported that the rapper and his baby mama have agreed on the temporary amount of money he needs to pay her per month after Eliza requested around $53,000 in child support after researching his yearly income through Forbes.

During a recent hearing, a judge rejected Eliza’s request after Future’s accountant testified that the rapper only makes around $30,000 per month. As a result of that, the judge ordered the “Life Is Good” spitter to pay Eliza $3,200 per month and asked Eliza to send her financial records again because her original files were deemed “unsatisfactory.”

Eliza’s attorney, Brandon Rotbart, told The Shade Room that while both Eliza and him were not satisfied with the judge’s decision, they decided to go along with it because the amount is only temporary and can be modified anytime. “We are very hopeful that once we get all the documentation from him, his banking info, his credit card info, that the final child support number would be substantially higher,” he said, adding that they are now aiming for $50,000 per month.

Eliza and Future have been engaged in paternity drama since last year, after she filed a lawsuit against the musician and sought child custody and support. Future constantly denied fathering Eliza’s child and even sued her for defamation. However, he later dropped the suit after it was determined by paternity test that he’s the father of Eliza’s daughter.

Eliza previously teamed up with Future’s another alleged baby mama, Cindy Parker, to take their babies for DNA to see whether they are related, and the result was just as they expected. Despite that, Cindy dropped her case against the “Mask Off” rapper for an undisclosed reason in late February of this year.