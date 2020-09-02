Five Canadian startups selected for Google’s program for women founders

Google has unveiled the first cohort of its ‘Startups Accelerator for Women Founders’ virtual program, which includes five Canadian companies.
The tech giant says that it received hundreds of applications and has chosen 12 startups from across North America to take part in the three-month program.
One of the Canadian companies selected for the program is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is called Coconut Software. It’s a startup that focuses on customer engagement solutions that modernize how banks and credit unions engage.
Hamilton, Ontario-based Herilume has also been selected for the program. The company makes trademark registration simpler by providing a self-serve professional search and application program.
Another one of the Canadian companies is based in Calgary and is called Livestock Water Recycling. It focuses on using machine learning to create value for food producers by digitizing their waste outputs and allowing for reduced expenses and environmental impact.
Next, Montreal-based My Intelligent Machines specializes in helping life-science companies use their big data and AI to maximize food and drug production.
Lastly, Vancouver-based Zennea Technologies is a startup that’s developing technology to bring digital efficiency into the physical world and helping businesses thrive in the new economy.
“Collectively, these founders are solving many of the world’s largest challenges – from access to education to global environmental sustainability,” the tech giant outlined in a blog post.
Google says that these companies will receive mentorship and technical project support, along with access to workshops on product design and customer acquisition.
Source: Google