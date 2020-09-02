First Belgian mayor’s heart found in local fountain

And now, the legend has been proven true after officials discovered the organ while carrying out renovations.

Mr David ran Verviers from 1798 until his death in 1839.

In the 1880s officials decided to move his heart from the town hall, where it had been kept, and instead place it in a box within a fountain in the city’s centre.

The box has not been opened but is inscribed with Mr David’s name.

Since its discovery, it has been placed on display in the city’s art museum along with documents from the archives of the City of Verviers and the museum’s collection.