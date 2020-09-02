Films Pawan Kalyan has signed as part of his comeback to the movies

The fan following South star Pawan Kalyan enjoys is unfathomable. The superstar has millions of people following every small move he makes. From his political career to his time at the movies, his fan closely keep a watch on it all. The power star has given several blockbusters over the years, however, he had taken a break from acting and was concentrating on his political career for a couple of years now. But, he is ready to make his comeback with full power. The megastar has signed three films as part of his comeback to the movies.

The first one being Vakeel Sahab, which is the remake of Bollywood film Pink, Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the part Amitabh Bachchan played in the original. Today on his birthday, the makers even released the teaser of the film. Another film that he has signed is with director Krish, not much is known about this project but it had already gone on floors before the lockdown began. The third film is with Harish Shankar, this film is still in the pre-production stage and will go on floors once the lockdown is fully lifted. On the actor’s 49th birthday, we are sure these details will make his fans even more excited.