Europe’s Revolut app now offers crypto trading for Aussie users By Cointelegraph

Europe’s Revolut app now offers crypto trading for Aussie users
After opening its doors to Australians last month, one of the largest brokerage firms in Europe is now offering crypto trading services.
U.K.-based money app Revolut announced on Sept. 3 that its tens of thousands of Australian customers are now able to buy, sell, and hold crypto assets. Users can convert their fiat into (BTC), (ETH), (LTC), (BCH), , and Stellar (XLM).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.