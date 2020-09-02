Eddie McGuire launches passionate defence of night Grand Final, Gillon McLachlan

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has launched a passionate defence of the AFL’s decision to have a night Grand Final in 2020, suggesting it is the way of the future.

For the first time in VFL/AFL history, the Grand Final will be played outside Victoria and will be played on the night of October 24, following the Cox Plate on the same afternoon.

With AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan announcing that this year’s decider would be held at the Gabba in Brisbane, McGuire said the night Grand Final was the logical next step for the league.

“Let’s just have a think for a moment: if you’re playing the game at the Gabba, the blinding sun would absolutely ruin a Grand Final straight in the faces of people if you played in the middle of the afternoon,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

The Gabba in Brisbane will be the venue of this year’s AFL Grand Final (Getty)

“Two, it’s going to be close to 30 degrees. Three, we have to get our heads around the idea that if we want to have money for the players, that this is now all about the ratings.

“Going into the future it’s going to be a situation where you’re going to have people who are looking at this who don’t even know what a football looks like, i.e. Netflix, Amazon etc.”

McGuire has long been a supporter of moving the Grand Final out of its traditional 2.30pm start time to a night fixture, to fall in line with other major sporting events around the world which are almost always held at night.

After being the top rating broadcast in 2017 with 2.71 million viewers, the AFL Grand Final has fallen behind the NRL’s State of Origin opener in the last two years, with McGuire suggesting the time slot was the major reason.

The AFL Grand Final has been out-rated by the NRL’s State of Origin over the last two seasons (Getty)

“Look at the figures here, there’s a reason why it’s called prime time,” he said.

“You’ve got to be top one. There’s no point in being top three when it comes to ratings, and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot, it’s as simple as that.

“Why would you not want to get people in New South Wales and particularly in Brisbane and Queensland as many as possible to watch?

“The only reason we don’t have a night Grand Final in the first place is we didn’t have lights in 1896. It’s ridiculous.

McGuire believes the AFL is shooting itself in the foot by continuing with a day Grand Final (Getty)

“We play every major game at night time, so it’s plain coo-coo land. The money is going to go down and down.”

When questioned by leading AFL journalist Caroline Wilson about maintaining traditions in the game, McGuire pointed to the advent of Friday night football in the early 90s being initially unpopular among fans.

“We play Friday night football, Thursday night football, the reason why the figures are up at the moment is because it’s in prime time in clear air,” he said.

“They were going to pull the MCG down when we had a Friday night game once upon a time, now everyone wants to be on Friday night.

“It’s totally ridiculous, you’ve got to get the ratings, it’s as simple as that.”