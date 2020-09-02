Dwayne Johnson Reveals He and His Family Are Recovering From “Relentless” Coronavirus

Dwayne then implored, “Wear your mask, it is a fact, it is the right to do, it is the responsible thing to do, but also, not only for yourself or for your family or loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings… I am not a politician, I am a man who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them, but I am also a man who cares about all of you guys.”

To end his 11-minute video, the star shared a few tips, which he conveniently used as his video caption: “Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings.”

Dwayne and his family join the countless others who have overcome the virus, including Tom Hanks, Andrea Boccelli and more.