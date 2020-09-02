DORA ruling dangerous for Colorado doctors who need care

I had the privilege of practicing medicine as a primary care doctor in safety net clinics and hospitals in Denver for nearly 25 years, but I can’t imagine the stress frontline doctors are under as COVID-19 sweeps through our communities.

Health care professionals are literally putting their lives on the line to care for their patients. It’s what they signed up to do when they accepted the oath to treat patients to the best of their ability, even during a pandemic. They deserve our praise, our gratitude, and more importantly, they deserve our support.

However, recently, without explanation or consultation with the medical community, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) decided to dramatically alter the Colorado Physician Peer Health program that has been effective in supporting doctors and their well-being. This head-scratching, bureaucratic change goes into effect later this year and requires all physicians who voluntarily seek medical or psychological care through this program to sign a release of privacy information, requiring the Colorado Medical Board to be notified. This change was made despite industry research that clearly shows it will result in physicians not seeking needed care for fear of retribution or possible issues with their medical licenses.

Funded through physician licensing fees, the program offers confidential treatment to help doctors deal with medical issues, burnout, depression, suicidality, behavioral concerns, chronic medical illnesses, and substance abuse. It is critical to physician health to maintain the confidentiality of this program.

The importance of this program change should not be understated. The Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) found that about 27% of medical students and 29% of resident physicians experience depression or depressive symptoms over the course of their training. Physicians also have a risk of suicide that is twice that of the general population. It’s too early to tell, but the stresses of COVID-19 are likely to increase these numbers. We’ve already seen some high-profile cases of ER doctors succumbing to the stress caused by COVID-19.

A united coalition of doctors, health care providers, and local and national medical organizations are asking Gov.Jared Polis and the head of DORA to reject this change, and advocate for the availability of a confidential, accessible and accountable peer assistance program for Colorado’s physicians.

Signing away confidentiality and sharing mental health histories or treatment plans with the state can cost doctors not only their reputations but also their ability to safely practice medicine. Indeed, a study done for the Mayo Clinic found that “nearly 40% of physicians reported they would be reluctant to seek formal medical care for treatment of a mental health condition because of concerns about repercussions to their medical licensure.” This is another reason why confidentiality for physicians is critical. They need access to a trusted, reliable, confidential and ultimately, a peer-to-peer program when faced with a health concern.

There is no doubt that patients will benefit from increased safety and better care if physicians are able to confidentially seek care before an issue becomes a problem that can negatively impact patient safety.

This isn’t about bad doctors practicing bad medicine. This is about good doctors getting the help they need to continue to support their patients. We need to support our health care providers not just by singing their praises, but by supporting the important and beneficial programs that allow them to continue to provide quality care for all of us. It will allow our doctors to practice what they preach about preventative health care, just like they advise their patients, to enable

better health outcomes for all of us.

Dr. Irene Aguilar is a former state senator and served as Secretary for the Colorado Medical Board from 1993-2001. She practiced primary care medicine at Denver Health for 22 years.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.