Donald Trump denies mini-stroke claims as doctor posts video showing him dragging his leg

Donald Trump’s doctor has insisted the US President has not suffered a stroke and remains healthy.

Trump and his physician appeared to respond on Tuesday to author Don Winslow’s posting on Twitter last month that Winslow had received three communications from administration whistleblowers that Trump had “a series of mini-strokes.”

“I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement.

“The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency,” Conley added.

However, a high-profile US doctor says some of the video she has seen of Trump appear to indicate signs of ill health.

Posting a video on Twitter of the 74-year-old appearing to drag his right foot during a visit to a science lab last month, Dr Dena Grayson said: “I have serious questions about Donald Trump’s physical health.”

Trump also took to Twitter to deny having suffered a series of mini-strokes.

He also hit out at rumours that Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to assume presidential powers during a sudden Trump medical visit last year.

In his new book, titled “Donald Trump v. The United States,” New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes that word went out in the West Wing around the of the visit last November for the vice president to be on standby if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would require he be anesthetized.

“I don’t recall being told to be on standby,” Pence said on Tuesday in an interview with Fox News. “I was informed that the president had a doctor’s appointment,” he said.

At the , the White House described Trump’s unexpected and unscheduled visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a start to his annual physical that included a quick exam and some laboratory tests.

But the trip triggered questions on social media since it occurred months before the annual physical had been carried out in the past.

Trump, known for his love of hamburgers and well-done steaks and an aversion to the gym, gained weight from his physical in 2017, pushing his body mass index into the obese category.

But taking to Twitter earlier today Trump said: “Mike Pence was never put on standby, & there were no mini-strokes. This is just more Fake News by @CNN, a phony story. The reason for the visit to Walter Reed, together with the full press pool, was to complete my yearly physical. Short visit, then returned (with press) to W.H.”