Doja Cat Thought MTV VMAs Win Was ‘Sick Prank’

The ‘Say So’ hitmaker initially thought she was being pranked when she was announced as a winner for 2020 Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards recently.

The “Say So” hitmaker beat out competition from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Roddy Ricch, and Yungblud for the trophy – but she tells MTV she thought she’d fallen victim to a “sick prank” when her name was called.

“I was really, really excited to find that out and I didn’t know how to try to hold myself back from tears,” she says. “I usually say that I don’t care about this kind of thing, but I actually do. I now know that I do care about getting this award, a lot.”

“It means that there are people out there who enjoy my music and they care about me, like they care about the craft. They care about what I’m doing. That’s amazing for me because I just enjoy doing it, period. If people didn’t like it, I’d probably still be doing it, but it’s really cool that people support it.”

The win comes as Doja prepares to drop her forthcoming third album and, while she insists she “can’t say when” the record is due, she teased each new song has its own “personality.”

“I really want to make it a surprise. I don’t want to say too much,” she smiles. “It’s not gonna be perfectly consistent – I’ve never been, anyway. But we have some dancehall stuff on there, some Afrobeat stuff, some funk, house. I’m trying to cover all bases.”