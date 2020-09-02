Discovery’ to Introduce First Non-Binary and Transgender Characters

Instagram

The 'Star Trek' series has enlisted non-binary actors Blu Del Barrio and Ian Alexander to portray the show's first non-binary and transgender characters for upcoming return.

Blu Del Barrio and Ian Alexander will make TV history when “Star Trek: Discovery” returns by becoming the sci-fi franchise’s first non-binary and transgender characters.

Del Barrio will play the non-binary character Adira on the third season of the show while Alexander will join the series as Gray.

“Star Trek has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” executive producer Michelle Paradise tells .

“We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander… to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.”

Del Barrio is a non-binary actor, who uses they/them pronouns, as does Alexander, who is best known for playing Buck Vu on Netflix’s “The OA“.

“Star Trek” has always pioneered diversity – in the 1960s an episode featured the first biracial kiss on a primetime TV series, while Sonequa Martin-Green made history as the first woman of colour to lead a show in the “Star Trek” franchise, and current stars Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz play the first openly gay characters in a same-sex marriage on the show.

The third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” will premiere on 15 October (20).