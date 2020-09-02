DiaCarta’s COVID-19 Test Ranks Top 10 Among All FDA EUA Tests Based on Limit of Detection

Article content continued

In addition, DiaCarta has also developed the QuantiVirusTM Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG test, which is also filed with FDA and is CE-marked. This sensitive antibody test, once approved by FDA EUA, will add great value identifying potential blood donors for COVID-19 plasma therapy authorized by FDA EUA on August 23, although the risk reduction from the therapy may be relative rather than absolute, according to Dr. Steven Hahn, the FDA commissioner.

To help speed up COVID-19 screening, DiaCarta has validated these tests at our own CLIA lab. With three types of sample collection kits available (nasal, oral, and saliva), DiaCarta offers seamless COVID-19 testing services for healthcare providers, public health departments, businesses, and schools.

About DiaCarta:

DiaCarta is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed innovative technologies to transform patient care. Its novel XNA technology provides ultra-sensitivity for ColoScape™ Colorectal Cancer Test. Powered by SuperbDNA™ technology, the company has developed revolutionary RadTox™ test that personalizes radiation therapy to mitigate adverse events. Based in Richmond, California, the company is ISO certified, GMP-compliant and offers CLIA certified laboratory services.

