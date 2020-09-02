DHS mandates US agencies have vulnerability disclosure programs within six months that will expand to cover all internet-accessible systems within two years (Sean Lyngaas/CyberScoop)

Sean Lyngaas / CyberScoop:

DHS mandates US agencies have vulnerability disclosure programs within six months that will expand to cover all internet-accessible systems within two years  —  Out of scores of federal civilian agencies, only a handful of them have official programs to work with outside security researchers …

