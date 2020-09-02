David Rosenberg: No matter how you slice it, markets are in a bubble of historic proportions

Article content continued

Don’t be fooled by the fact that the monthly U.S. data are beating “expectations” (like earnings). At the margin, economic momentum is starting to wane in the more up-to-date data. The bounce we saw previously in consumption growth is ebbing. Initial U.S. jobless claims are back rising at a one-million pace over the past two weeks. The latest information on mobility, retail traffic and airline activity has softened, and bankruptcies are mounting.

The other reality is that positive real rates tend to coincide with real growth of three per cent, or better, historically. Yes, the discount rate inflates the present value of those future earnings streams. But these same rates tell us that the profit growth itself before the discount factor is applied is going to be anemic for a long period of time. You can’t have it both ways.

That said, the bulls are in charge. The market is always right, so they say. Indeed, it was right in September 1929 and then right again a month later. It was right in September 2007 and then right again a month later. It was right in February 2020 and also right a month later.

It’s not even so much about being right. It’s more about the assumptions that are underlying the price action at any given moment in time. And we are back to being priced for perfection and the complacency is a major concern to us.

You know we are in a truly abnormal environment when the market in the past was less pricey more than 99 per cent of the time

Valuations are at extreme levels. No matter what decision you make, know that. The S,amp;P 500, on a trailing basis, now has a 27.4x price-to-earnings multiple. Only 0.4 per cent of the time in the past 70 years has the multiple been so rich. On a forward 12-month basis, only 0.1 per cent of the time has the market been more extreme than its current 23x. As for the Nasdaq, it, too, is in the top one per cent of valuation rankings ever recorded.