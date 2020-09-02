Dana White would consider Brock Lesnar-Jon Jones superfight

Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones might meet inside a UFC octagon for more than a promo.

TMZ Sports is reporting that UFC boss Dana White is open to scheduling a superfight between two of the biggest names in the history of professional mixed martial arts if they are “seriously interested” in battling at heavyweight.

After multiple outlets confirmed on Monday that Lesnar, 43, is no longer under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, Jones, who recently vacated his UFC light heavyweight title for a move to the heavyweight division, took to Twitter to campaign for bouts against current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Lesnar.

Both White and Miocic have publicly said that top contender and knockout specialist Francis Ngannou deserves a title bout ahead of Jones even though Miocic toppled Ngannou 50-44, 50-44, 50-44 at UFC 220 in January 2018. This potentially leaves an open date for Jones, seen by many observers as the most talented pound-for-pound fighter in MMA history.

Lesnar hasn’t competed in the UFC since July 2016 and hasn’t been on WWE television since he dropped his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. The former holder of the UFC heavyweight strap has a reputation for being one of the smartest businessmen in combat sports, however, and Chad Dundas and Jonathan Snowden speculated for Bleacher Report in 2017 that a fight between Lesnar and Jones would be one of the top-selling UFC matches in history.

Money talks, and it seems Lesnar, Jones and the UFC are all listening as summer comes to an end.