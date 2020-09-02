Damien Hardwick spray sparks Richmond in hard-fought win over Fremantle

Richmond has launched itself into a top two spot on the AFL ladder after surviving an almighty scare from a plucky Fremantle side on Wednesday night.

After holding a three-goal lead at half-time, Fremantle closed the gap in the third quarter before steadying to run out 8. 8. (56) to 4. 5. (29) winners at Metricon Stadium.

With his side having blown a lead after the half-time break, the Tigers were hit with a furious three-quarter-time address from coach Damien Hardwick.

Speaking after the game, Tigers veteran Jack Riewoldt touched on the impact of Hardwick’s brutal address to the team.

“I don’t think I can say any of the words live on air to be honest,” he told AFL360.

Jack Riewoldt kicked a vital goal in the final quarter as Richmond staved off a stiff challenge from Fremantle (Getty)

“He was just urging us to get back to the way we play. We play a strong defensive brand of football and we pride ourselves on the contests as well, and they are probably a bigger-bodied midfield than we are and they beat us inside and then they beat us all around as well.

“If you’re losing the inside, you’ve got to be winning the outside and we weren’t winning either in that third quarter.”

Riewoldt admitted that the two-time premiers had not received a furious Hardwick spray in a while, but said the “seasoned” playing group responded well.

“I reckon some sides can get stunned by it and maybe not respond, but we have a pretty seasoned side and we know that when something like that comes, we haven’t had something like that for a while, that it means business,” he said.

“The messaging can go out of the window a little bit, but it’s also him urging us to get back to the way we play.

Dustin Martin and the Tigers were made to fight extremely hard by an impressive young Dockers outfit (Getty)

“He knows we can do it, we know we can do it, and sometimes a rev-up like that is the thing you need.”

Fremantle was able stay in the contest after conceding the first two goals of the match through dominating the overall clearance count (38-19), with captain Nat Fyfe (23 disposals) and Blake Acres (27 disposals) both enjoying strong performances.

Hardwick said he noticed his side looked a little “jaded” playing in its fourth match in 16 days, and wanted to give his team a spark with the spray.

“I don’t do it often but I could notice the guy over on the far stand saying, ‘Give it to them, Dimma’,” he joked.

“It’s not something we like to do, but sometimes we just need a little bit of a spark and a response and we just didn’t have the energy or the zest that we normally do and I probably needed to provide a little bit of that. I certainly needed a drink after it.”