Daisy May Cooper Welcomes Baby No. 2

Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the ‘This Country’ actress as the British star and husband Will Weston have welcomed a new addition to their growing family.

British comedian and actress Daisy may Cooper has given birth to her second child, a baby boy.

The 34-year-old, who with her husband Will Weston is already a mum to a toddler-age daughter, Pip, announced the news on social media on Tuesday (01Sep20).

She posted two pictures of herself cradling her newborn in hospital, captioning the first, “The bubba has landed and he’s absolutely perfect.”

Alongside a second, with her hubby proudly looking on as she held her son, who is wearing a knitted red hat and wrapped in a blanket, she simply added a string of heart emojis.

Daisy announced her pregnancy in March by sharing an ultrasound snap from a scan. She married Will, her long-term partner, last September.

The funnywoman has also been enjoying professional success, with the popularity of “This Country“, a comedy about two cousins’ life in rural England, sparking talk of a U.S. spin-off, and Daisy landing a role in the film “The Personal History of David Copperfield“.