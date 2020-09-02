COVID-19 is setting Canadian women in finance back by decades

Article content continued

Unless they pedal harder.

Belle Kaura has the energy and organizational skills you might expect from someone with three law degrees who has worked in big roles at Bank of Montreal, Pacific Investment Management Co. and now Third Eye Capital Management Inc., a private-credit firm where she’s head of compliance.

We cannot fully reopen our economies until we can safely reopen schools. And we may not be able to safely reopen schools Frances Donald

Before the pandemic, she was out the door before her kids were awake, catching an early train to work long hours in Toronto’s financial district and tacking on evening events two or three nights a week. Her husband runs two dental clinics outside the home from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. During the school year, her parents would pick up her daughters and look after them until she or her husband got home, sometimes letting them stay overnight. In summer, all-day camps replaced school and the routine held up.

When COVID-19 struck, all that went out the window. Now her elderly parents are social distancing and Kaura is working from home while supervising Meliya, 13 and Sofia, 9. Her employer has been supportive but her professional workload has also increased with market volatility, she said, a common observation in the investment industry. A fits-and-starts return to school will make everything much harder.

“You try to keep all the balls in the air at all times. But inevitably at the end of the workday or the work week, you feel like your efforts are inadequate on some front,” Kaura said in an interview. The days are so long her kids now book time slots in the evening hours to talk to her, having already started Facetiming her from inside the house to avoid walking in on meetings.