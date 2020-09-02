Cousins attempts to clarify controversial COVID comments

Hours after controversial comments regarding the coronavirus pandemic made by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins earlier this summer generated headlines and criticisms, the 32-year-old attempted to clarify what he was trying to say to NFL Network personality Kyle Brandt over a month ago.

Per NFL.com, Cousins explained:

“I went on that Kyle Brandt podcast about a month ago, maybe a month and a half ago in July, and what I was trying to say back then, admittedly, I probably wasn’t as clear as I would have liked to have been. “But what I wanted to say then, what I would echo again now, is that while the virus does not give me a great amount of personal fear, there’s still great reason for me to engage in wearing a mask and social distancing and washing my hands as frequently as I can and following protocols that have been set in place. Obviously, to be respectful and considerate of other people, which is very important, but then also to be available for all 16 games this fall because as the protocol is set up, if a player were to test positive, they would be potentially out of a game or games. And so there’s plenty of reasons to wear a mask, social distance and be very vigilant to help stop the spread of the virus. “That was the heart behind what I was trying to say in July. Admittedly, I didn’t say it as clear as I would have liked to. So I just want to share that same message again. Hopefully articulate it a little bit better. But that’s always been my heart.”

While speaking on the “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast in July for an episode published on Wednesday, Cousins said that his level of concern about coming down with COVID-19 is at “a .000001.”

Cousins added:

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, if you’re just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, ‘if it knocks me out, it knocks me out.’ I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

Cousins told reporters on Wednesday that his thoughts on the pandemic are related to his religious beliefs. When asked by a media member if he regretted saying “if I die, I die” about an uncontrolled virus outbreak that has claimed nearly 200,000 American lives, Cousins responded:

“Again, I think it was just the heart behind it was just saying that I have peace if that were to happen was all that I was wanting to say.”