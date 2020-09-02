Couche-Tard profit beats on higher grocery demand, lower fuel costs

Article content

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s quarterly earnings beat estimates on Tuesday, as customers spent more on groceries at its stores, while a fall in fuel prices boosted profit margins at its gas stations.

Increased fears of the novel coronavirus led people to make fewer trips to its stores, consolidate their shopping and opt for home-delivery and curbside pickups.

Revenue from Couche-Tard’s merchandise and services unit that sells food products and everyday essentials rose 7 per cent to US$3.86 billion in the first quarter, with gross profit rising 7.5 per cent.

Net income attributable to the company rose 44.2 per cent to US$777.1 million, or an adjusted 71 US cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 19, beating analysts’ estimates of 40 US cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Gross profits in the company’s fuel business rose 13.1 per cent due to lower oil prices.

However, a coronavirus-led slump in fuel demand brought Couche-Tard’s total revenue down 31.4 per cent to US$9.71 billion.

The company said demand was beginning to recover, especially in Europe where travel patterns were normalizing.

