Coronavirus Australia live updates September 3: Breaking News and Live Updates: Queensland to host AFL Grand Final; Australia in recession after GDP drops seven per cent; Delay in contact tracing of Sydney pub patrons

AFL personality Sam Newman has been given an official warning by Victoria Police over alleged comments he made about a protest during Melbourne’s stage four lockdown.
Newman posted on Twitter about police visiting him yesterday.
“Efficient and personable x 2. Dan sent them in the van, to advise against ‘protesting’, which I assured them wasn’t happening, and was never going to. Really,” Newman tweeted.
Earlier yesterday, he tweeted an “incredible response to my suggestion of a parade through the city”.
“The vitriol is a genuine source of delight. IF I was organizing one, I’d give a , place, day and route. Haven’t done that – YET, dumb-arses,” he wrote.
understands Victoria Police have not made any charges against Newman over the alleged comments.
It is part of a series of operations by Victoria Police to try to deter anti-coronavirus protests planned around the world on Saturday.
Police have been targeting people they accuse of inciting others to join the protests, which generally claim the virus is not real or oppose the measures taken by governments to control the pandemic.