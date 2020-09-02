Coronavirus Australia live updates September 3: Breaking News and Live Updates: Queensland to host AFL Grand Final; Australia in recession after GDP drops seven per cent; Delay in contact tracing of Sydney pub patrons

AFL personality Sam Newman has been given an official warning by Victoria Police over alleged comments he made about a protest during Melbourne’s stage four lockdown.

Newman posted on Twitter about police visiting him yesterday.

“Efficient and personable x 2. Dan sent them in the van, to advise against ‘protesting’, which I assured them wasn’t happening, and was never going to. Really,” Newman tweeted.

Earlier yesterday, he tweeted an “incredible response to my suggestion of a parade through the city”.

“The vitriol is a genuine source of delight. IF I was organizing one, I’d give a , place, day and route. Haven’t done that – YET, dumb-arses,” he wrote.

understands Victoria Police have not made any charges against Newman over the alleged comments.

It is part of a series of operations by Victoria Police to try to deter anti-coronavirus protests planned around the world on Saturday.