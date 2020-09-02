Conflicting data show this recession is anything but normal — podcast

Article content

Drive around Toronto and other big cities in Canada today and you’re likely to see tents in parks, signs of the economic pain that the pandemic has inflicted on Canadians.

The latest StatsCan data showed that in the second quarter, gross domestic product in Canada plunged by 12 per cent — the biggest drop on record.

To gauge the speed and quality of the economic recovery so far, Pedro Antunes, chief economist of the Conference Board of Canada, joined this week’s episode of Down to Business.

Listen to this week’s podcast here

Despite the record drop in economic activity, Antunes said that 2020 is actually set to be a good year for growth in disposal income — on an aggregate level. But for many individuals, who have been forced out of the workforce, the economic pain is real.

While data shows that government transfers have been carrying many families through the current recession, Antunes raises questions about whether a better wage subsidy program could have kept more people in the workforce and saved more businesses?