City Football Group to offer Messi five-year package?

Lionel Messi probably will be moving on from Barcelona in the coming months, and one Premier League side reportedly is going to offer the Argentinian forward a massive deal.

According to The Daily Record’s Duncan Castles, Messi has been offered a five-year, €700 million deal from the City Football Group. The 33-year-old would spend three years with Premier League side Manchester City before moving to their Major League Soccer affiliate New York City FC for the final two years of his deal.

Messi’s love affair with Manchester City began when he spoke with head coach Pep Guardiola about leaving Barcelona after nearly 20 years with the club. Manchester City also has been in contact with his father and agent, Jorge.

Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly are interested in Messi, and while Neymar and Angel Di Maria have tried to recruit him, it’s become quite clear that he doesn’t want to play in Ligue 1.

Following through with his threat, Messi didn’t attend Barcelona’s coronavirus testing on Sunday and also missed practice on Monday. Messi had reportedly been advised by his legal team that taking part in preseason activities “would compromise the claim that he was able leave for free at the end of 2019-20.”