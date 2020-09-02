Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gets Super Bowl ring; girlfriend Brittany Matthews gets engagement ring

Patrick Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews both received some new bling on Tuesday.

The Chiefs quarterback got his Super Bowl 54 ring — which includes an astonishing 234 diamonds on the face — in a socially distanced ceremony in Arrowhead Stadium. These are the first rings given out for a Chiefs Super Bowl win in 50 years, which already made them priceless in Kansas City.

Here are some close-ups of the rings, which include interesting notes and details:

Here’s Mahomes receiving his ring:

Turns out, Mahomes doesn’t reserve that look just for his Super Bowl ring. Later on Tuesday, the Super Bowl MVP announced his future nuptials on Instagram by posting a photo of an engagement ring — which featured its own impressive diamond — on Matthews’ finger.

Tuesday’s engagement between Mahomes and Matthews is just the latest milestone in their relationship, which dates back to the 10th grade in Whitehouse (Texas) High School.