Chet Hanks Hit On Adele After Her Viral Notting Hill Carnival Pic And I Can’t Stop Cringing

It’s certainly one way to ask someone out.
If you somehow had, “Chet Hanks asking out Adele on Instagram” on your 2020 bingo card, then you’re in luck!
This mess all started after Adele posted a photo of herself with bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini top, in honor of the day that would’ve been London’s Notting Hill Carnival.
The response was mixed, to put it mildly — some called out Adele for cultural appropriation, others defended her. And some others made jokes about her and Chet Hanks:
Why Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson? Well, a video of him inexplicably speaking patois at the Golden Globes went viral earlier this year.
So, Chet himself just posted a video onto his Instagram with the calm caption, “PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲”
The video starts with Chet dancing in his car to “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele, which, to be fair, is a banger…
…and then ends with Chet presumably trying to speak patois, saying that he loved Adele’s pic and wants her to slide into his DMs.
If Chet’s Instagram story was anything to go by, it seems he is quite proud of his accent work:
And, for good measure, he also uploaded a second video:
Welp, I think I need to go lie down for a bit…
