Check Out the 90210 Cast, Then & Now

The Degrassi star was one of the first alums from the iconic Canadian teen soap to make the transition to Hollywood when she was tapped to play Annie Wilson, the franchise’s new Brenda.

And it was later revealed the behind-the-scenes drama was very similar to the OG show, with AnnaLynne McCord telling Wendy Williams in 2018, “Shenae and I…we were at each other’s throats for five years.” But the two later made peaceM, cCord even attending Grimes-Beech’s 2013 wedding to model Josh Beech. “We have dinner dates,” McCord shared. “It’s awesome, I love her.”

After starring in Scream 4, Grimes-Beech would go on to lead several Hallmark Channel movies, as well as the Canadian drama series The Detail.

In September 2018, the 30-year-old gave birth to her first child with Beech, daughter Bowie Scarlett.

Aside from acting, Grimes-Beech also has a lifestyle blog, Lost in La La, and YouTube Channel, where she talks about fashion, wellness and motherhood.