Charlie Dixon signs contract extension with Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide star Charlie Dixon has signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the Power.

The 29-year-old, who’s had a standout 2020 season booting 27 goals in 13 games, officially to put to rest rumours surrounding a possible exit from the Power with rival clubs having put forward their interest in landing the forward’s signature.

The new deal will see Dixon remain with the Port Adelaide Football club until at least the end of 2023.

Dixon revealed he “couldn’t be happier” to remain at the club and said he’s excited for what the future holds.

Charlie Dixon (Getty)

“I couldn’t be happier to sign on to go around again for the next three seasons with the Port Adelaide Football Club,” Dixon said.

“We’ve got a great group of young players coming through and I love being here and playing with them.

“It’s an exciting future to be a part of.”