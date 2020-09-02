Chadwick Boseman’s Close Friends Discuss His Private Cancer Battle

Like some of Boseman’s close circle of friends, even his collaborators didn’t know the private battle he was facing.

Over the weekend, the Black Panther director penned a heartfelt tribute to the star.

“After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him,” Ryan Coogler wrote. “Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.”

“He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was,” Coogler continued. “He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days.”

Spike Lee recently shared the same sentiments, saying, “We filmed Da 5 Bloods in Thailand, and it was hot, jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way. I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy.”