Carole Baskin Joins Dancing With The Stars Cast

Bradley Lamb
Updated 16 minutes ago. Posted 17 minutes ago

…Because of course she is.

Remember the early days of quarantine, when we were all talking about Cheer and Tiger King?


Netflix

*Takes a puff from a cigar* The good ol’ days…

It feels like a millennium since then, but the latest 2020 surprise has proved it’s not. Ladies and gentlemen (or should I say cool cats and kittens)…Carole Baskin has been cast to appear on Season 29 of Dancing With The Stars.


Netflix

This was not the headline I expected to wake up to this morning, but it was the headline I deserved.

The announcement came on Good Morning America this morning, showing Carole (surprise surprise) dancing in a flower crown with a stuffed animal tiger.


Carole joins a cast that includes Cheer coach Monica Aldama, Disney star Skai Jackson, rapper Nelly, Catfish’s Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, and The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Bristowe.


Netflix

It’s an…interesting lineup.

This will also be the first season hosted by Tyra Banks.


The CW

Honestly? I’m here for it.

Twitter was, understandably, thrown into a frenzy.

Others were a little…upset. In case you forgot, it was alleged that Baskin had something to do with the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis. However, Carole has denied the accusations in both the show and subsequent interviews.

Out of all the people in the world they placed Carole Baskin in @DancingABC Get me out of 2020 😭

Some people thought the show might be a good opportunity to finally solve the case.

nev schulman &amp; carole baskin are both on dwts this season? calling it now, he will use google image reverse search to solve the mystery of her missing husband.

While others just thought the combination of celebs this season was…strange, to say the least.

I never thought I would hear skai jackson, carole baskin, and nev schulman’s names mentioned together

Who will win the Mirrorball this year? Could it be Carole Baskin? Only time will tell!


David Livingston / Getty Images

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown won last year.

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere Monday, Sept. 14 on ABC. Until then…

