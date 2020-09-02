Canada won’t back down in softwood-lumber dispute with U.S., Trudeau vows

Article content continued

“We know that a big part of restarting our economies and building back better is going to involve construction, which is going to require forestry products,” he said.

“The Americans continue to think that having people pay higher prices than necessary for their lumber is a good thing for the economy. Of course, they’re wrong.”

The WTO dispute-resolution panel declared that the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission were wrong in 2017 when they imposed countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports, having concluded Canada’s regulated forestry industry amounts to an unfair advantage for Canadian producers.

In particular, the panel agreed with Canada’s argument that the Commerce Department made a number of errors in determining the benchmark Canadian timber prices it used to determine whether producers north of the border were paying adequate stumpage fees to the provinces.

U.S. trade ambassador Robert Lighthizer, long a vocal critic of the WTO, savaged the decision as unfair, calling it further evidence that the body’s dispute-resolution mechanism is biased against American interests. A statement from Lighthizer’s office said the U.S. would be “evaluating options in response” to the ruling.

The 2017 flashpoint over countervailing duties was just the latest flare-up in a trade dispute that has raged for nearly 40 years.

U.S. producers have long argued that Canada’s system of provincially regulating stumpage fees, which are paid to the Crown in exchange for the right to harvest timber, unfairly subsidizes an industry that is privately owned and operated in the U.S., with pricing set by the competitive marketplace. As a result, the U.S. argues, imports of Canadian lumber should be subject to countervailing duties.