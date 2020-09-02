Canada stands with Australian government against Facebook ’threats,’ Heritage Minister says

Article content

CALGARY — Canada’s Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said the country stands with Australia and won’t tolerate “any form of threats” from Facebook Inc. over proposed laws to force the internet giant to pay news companies.

Tensions between Facebook and the Australian government have escalated in recent months over a proposed law in the country that would force the social media giant to pay local media outlets for their content.

In a post this week, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company said it would block Australians from sharing news content on its platform if the proposal is passed into law.

“This is not our first choice — it is our last. But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia’s news and media sector,” Facebook Australia and New Zealand managing director Will Easton wrote in an Aug. 31 post.

The post has drawn a sharp reaction both in Australia and in Canada with Guilbeault saying in social media posts Wednesday that “the Canadian government stands with our Australian partners and denounces any form of threats.”