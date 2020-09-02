Cable giant Altice USA offers to buy Cogeco and sell Canadian assets to Rogers

Article content

Cable giant Altice USA Inc said Wednesday that it has made an offer to buy Canada’s Cogeco Inc and Cogeco Communications Inc.

The company said if this deal goes through it has entered into an arrangement to sell Cogeco’s Canadian assets to Rogers Communications Inc, Cogeco’s largest long-term shareholder.

Altice would keep Cogeco’s U.S. assets, Atlantic Broadband, the ninth largest cable operator in America.

The total cash deal is worth $10.3 billion, with the U.S. assets representing $4.8 billion of that.

Cogeco’s stock shot up more than 32 per cent after the opening bell to $129.76.

More to come …