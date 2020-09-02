Bulldogs Kerrod Holland admits NRL career beyond 2020 is likely over

Canterbury Bulldogs centre Kerrod Holland has conceded his NRL career beyond season 2020 is most likely over.

Since making a memorable debut back in 2016 where he kicked the match-winning conversion against the Panthers, Holland has gone on to play 69 games for the Bulldogs to date.

The 27-year-old on Wednesday revealed that season 2020 will more than likely be his last after Canterbury elected not to renew the centre’s contract.

Holland said plans have already been made for him and his family to move back to their home of Newcastle where he will “get back on the tools” in a new chapter in his life.

Kerrod Holland (Getty)

“My partner and I came to the decision about 12 weeks ago but I haven’t really told too many people,” Holland said.

“I’ve got a young family I didn’t have when I first started and it’s about to grow so it’s time to move past football.

“I’ve booked a removalist truck and I’ll be going home. I’ve got a couple of games to go and that will be my time up.

“I’m going to enjoy the last couple of weeks while I can and play some good football with my teammates and a club that has supported me.

“I’m going to get back on the tools.”

However, Holland revealed he wouldn’t knock back an offer from the Newcastle Knights should his manager tee something off.

“I’ll leave that to my manager but that’s probably one place I’d love to go, I grew up supporting that team,” Holland said.

“But if it doesn’t come to fruition I’ll retire the boots or go and play local league I’d say.

“My days in the NRL are pretty much numbered, the Bulldogs are moving in a new direction and so they should.”