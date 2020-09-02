Bucs sign RB Leonard Fournette

Is it possible for a team to be more stacked on offense heading into the 2020 NFL season? General manager Jason Licht and Co. have done everything possible to build an elite skill-position group around six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. This only adds to that.

Fournette is going to be a force with the Buccaneers

Last season alone, the former No. 4 overall pick tallied 1,674 total yards at a clip of 4.9 yards per touch for the Jaguars. These represented career-best numbers for Fournette.

The former LSU star caught 76 of 100 targets for 522 yards through the air. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield will loom large in Byron Leftwich’s offense.

Fournette will now team up with former second-round pick Ronald Jones II to form a thunder-and-lightning backfield for Tampa Bay. Jones himself went for north of total 1,000 yards and six touchdowns at a clip of 5.1 yards per touch last season.

The Buccaneers are stacked on offense

In addition to their running back situation, the Buccaneers boast the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans put up historical 2020 seasons with Jameis Winston tossing them the rock, tallying a combined 153 receptions for nearly 2,300 yards.

The return of tight end Rob Gronkowski from a one-year retirement will loom large in Tampa Bay, too. The future Hall of Famer reunites with Tom Brady. He does so ahead of former first-round pick O.J. Howard on the Buccaneers’ depth chart.

Bottom line

Tampa Bay still has some issues on defense. The team is not going to be able to outscore all of its opponents. It’s going to lead to some high-scoring games for head coach Bruce Arians and Co.

With that said, a skill-position group consisting of the following it just absurd:

Leonard Fournette: 1,674 total yards, 4.9 yards per touch

Ronald Jones II: 1,033 total yards, 5.1 yards per touch

Chris Godwin: 86 receptions, 1,333 yards, 9 TDs

Mike Evans: 67 receptions, 1,157 yards, 8 TDs

Rob Gronkowski: 47 receptions, 682 yards, 3 TDs (2018 stats)

O.J. Howard: 34 receptions, 459 yards, 1 TD

As if Brady needed more help. This is just ridiculous. Good luck, NFC South defenses.