Brain tumour patient refused border exemption but Queensland welcomes AFL boss

The Queensland government have been criticised the “mind-blowing” decision to welcoming 400 Melbourne-based AFL bigwigs to cross the border, while a woman recovering from brain surgery was forced into hotel quarantine.

Jayne Brown’s application for quarantine exemption was rejected twice by the government after she had numerous brain tumours removed by Dr Charlie Teo at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Jayne Brown was refused a border exemption to recuperate at her Sunshine Coast home after brain surgery. ()

Not even a request from the infamous surgeon himself would move the government to allow Ms Brown to recover at her home on the Sunshine Coast while she was too weak to walk.

“I was in a wheelchair, I couldn’t walk, my right leg was compromised, it was numb, it was weak, I couldn’t stand on it,” Ms Brown told .

Ms Brown was instead forced to recover in a Brisbane hotel.

“I wasn’t well at all and got shuffled into a five-by-five hotel room and just left there,” she said.

Ms Brown said she can not understand the “mindblowing” call.

The Queensland government recently welcomed AFL bigwigs across the border. ()

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said from the side of a golf course today that the 400 members of his teams and their families are in strict hotel quarantine, however they are still allowed to leave their room to visit the pool and bar.

The move follows Brisbane’s clinching of the AFL Grand Final.

It’s expected to be played in front of a maximum crowd of 30,000 people at the Gabba.

Ms Brown is not the only one to complain about the border restrictions.

Residents in the town of Mungindi have also complained about the border lockdown after a fire took out the only supermarket, butcher and clothes shop.

The Queensland border divides the town and has stopped residents from being able to cross to Moree for supplies.

If they returned home, they would be forced to go through Brisbane and foot the bill for their own two-week hotel quarantine.

“It is the most un-Australian, disgraceful bit of muscle-flexing, despot behavior and we are sick of it,” Moree mayor Katrina Humphries told .