Boris Johnson slams ‘orgy of national embarrassment’ as he backs Last Night Of The Proms U-turn

Boris Johnson said the UK is going through ‘an orgy of national embarrassment’ as he weighed in on the Last Night Of The Proms controversy.

Rule, Britiannia! and Land Of Hope and Glory will now be sung at the world-renowned concert.

It follows weeks of debate and a dramatic U-turn from the BBC.

Broadcasting chiefs first decided that the pieces would be performed without lyrics, as there were alleged connections to slavery and British nationalism and colonialism.

Now a small, select group of vocalists will sing the full lyrics.







The news came one day after Tim Davie took over as BBC director-general.

The concert will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 12.

Due to coronavirus restrictions there will be no audience inside the iconic venue.

The run-up to the Last Night has seen musicians, media industry figures and even the Prime Minister weigh into the debate over the pieces.

Speaking to the new intake of Tory MPs after the BBC announced the change, Johnson said: “I do think this country is going through an orgy of national embarrassment about some of the things that other people around the world love most about us.

“People love our traditions and our history with all its imperfections.

“It’s crazy for us to go around trying to censor it. It’s absolutely absurd and I think we should speak out loud and proud for the UK and our history.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the BBC Proms said: “The pandemic means a different Proms this year and one of the consequences, under Covid-19 restrictions, is we are not able to bring together massed voices.

“For that reason, we took the artistic decision not to sing Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory in the Hall.

“We have been looking hard at what else might be possible and we have a solution.

“Both pieces will now include a select group of BBC singers. This means the words will be sung in the Hall, and as we have always made clear, audiences will be free to sing along at home.

“While it can’t be a full choir, and we are unable to have audiences in the Hall, we are doing everything possible to make it special and want a Last Night truly to remember.

“We hope everyone will welcome this solution. We think the night itself will be a very special moment for the country – and one that is much needed after a difficult period for everyone.

“It will not be a usual Last Night, but it will be a night not just to look forward to, but to remember.”

The BBC’s former director-general Lord Tony Hall previously insisted the decision to remove the lyrics was a “creative” one.

But he confirmed that the issue of dropping songs because of their association with Britain’s imperial past had been discussed.

Later, the BBC said the traditional anthems would be sung at next year’s Last Night Of The Proms.

Last month, columnist Richard Morrison wrote in BBC Music Magazine the “crudely jingoistic” Rule Britannia should be pulled from the Proms.







He wrote that in wake of BLM, it is to drop the “toe-curling, embarrassing, anachronistic farrago of nationalistic songs”.

He said: “There can’t be many people in 2020 who think Britain really rule the waves or that God will make us ‘mightier still’ with each passing epoch. How else could you sing those words, except as history re-enacted as farce?'”

The U-turn comes after Lord Hall was succeeded in the role by Davie, the former chief executive of commercial arm BBC Studios.

Davie has said the BBC needs reform “with urgency” and stressed it must be “a universal public service”.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden reacted to the news, tweeting: “Pleased to see common sense has prevailed on the BBC Proms.”

A spokesman for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was the “right decision” but that “enjoying patriotic songs does not and should not be a barrier to examining our past and learning lessons from it”.

Some of the lyrics deemed controversial in the songs include the Rule, Britannia! lines, “Britons never, never, never shall be slaves”, and, “The nations, not so blest as thee / Must, in their turns, to tyrants fall / While thou shalt flourish great and free: The dread and envy of them all”.

Land Of Hope And Glory, which was composed by Edward Elgar, also has colonialist lyrics, including: “By freedom gained, by truth maintained / Thine Empire shall be strong”, and, “God, who made thee mighty / Make thee mightier yet!”

Some, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, previously suggested the offending lyrics could be partially cut or adapted to suit modern tastes.