BOJ’s Kataoka calls for stronger monetary stimulus to battle deflation risk By

© . Bank of Japan new policy board members Goushi Kataoka attends a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday the central bank must buy government bonds aggressively and clarify its readiness to cut interest rates to battle the heightening risk of deflation.
The central bank could also strengthen its policy commitment by pledging to ramp up stimulus if price moves deviate from its 2% inflation target, Kataoka – among the most dovish members of the nine-member board – said in a speech to business leaders in Okinawa, southern Japan.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.