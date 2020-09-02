Billie Eilish’s Relationships Will Be Private

“I’ve had relationships and kept them private.”
In the age of social media, pretty much everyone has to make a decision over how much of their love life to broadcast. Do you prefer to keep anything romantic to your IRL life? Or do you choose to make your feed dedicated to your beloved?
Well, throw in the pressure of being a global superstar at age 18, and that dilemma becomes even trickier — which is why Billie Eilish has decided to keep her romantic life totally private.
In a new interview with the UK radio station Capital FM, she said, “I definitely want to keep that private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private.”
“The tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,” she continued. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up. And it’s like, what if it goes bad?”
“Everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It’s very much not something I’m interested in,” she concluded.
Indeed, Billie has only said a few things about her love life outside of her music — most notably in GQ last year, when she said, “I’ve had my heart broken, sure. People have done some terrible shit to me. The crazy shit I have gone through. I have never felt powerful in a relationship. I did once and, guess what, I took advantage of that person’s kindness. I wasn’t used to it.”
Much respect to Billie’s decision to keep her love life out of the limelight!
