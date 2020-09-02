Bhagyashree Reveals the Secret Behind her Glowing Skin



Actress Bhagyashree took a back step from the world of acting soon after she became an overnight success after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya alongside Salman Khan. However, the power of the film was such, that even today she is remembered for playing a key role in the iconic film. Bhagyashree has aged like fine wine over the years and now her son Abhimanyu Dassani is ready to take over Bollywood with his acting chops. Bhagyashree however, is loved for the way she has gracefully aged.





Her skin is still as radiant as ever and today the actress took to social media to reveal the reason behind it. In a video she posted, she is seen talking about how a pinch of kesar in warm water works wonders for the skin if taken in the morning. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram #Tuesdaytips Do you know the secret to good skin? What you eat is what you radiate. Kesar(saffron) is a powerhouse of antioxidants that gives a boost to the life and radiance of the skin cells as well as improves skin texture. Add about 3 to 4 strands of kesar to half a glass of warm water and drink it every morning and see the glow. For more details check my website bhagyashreeonline.com #tuesdaytips #choosedaytip #skincare #skin #radiance #energy #beautyhacks #kesar #saffron #back2basics Music: Owls A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online) on Sep 1, 2020 at 2:44am PDT

Well, we are surely trying this tip for flawless skin, what about you?

