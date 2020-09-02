Best Speaker to Use with Your Amazon Echo Dot 2020

Best

Speaker to Use with Your Amazon Echo Dot

Are you searching for the best speakers for your Echo Dot? I love how easy the Echo Dot makes it to listen to music, search for the news, add items to your grocery list, and do so much more. The device’s sound quality isn’t terrible, but if for a better audio experience, I prefer to pair it with compatible speakers. There are hundreds if not thousands out there for you to choose from, but our favorite is the Sonos One SL. Here are some of our other favorite picks.

Best Overall Speakers for Echo Dot: Sonos One SL

Sonos is known for its powerful hi-fi speakers, but it makes the dream of owning them a little more accessible with the One SL. Not only is this the most affordable wireless speaker the company offers, but it also produces impressive sound quality and looks stylish to boot. Since it’s built so compactly, it won’t take up a lot of space in your home. Both the black and the white version look good, so you can purchase the look you like best. It features a midrange woofer and a tweeter that are powered by their own amplifier. You’ll find that it pairs beautifully with the Echo Dot and other Alexa-enabled devices so you can control music by merely giving a voice command. If you want, you can purchase two of these speakers and set them up in the same room to provide a stereo audio experience. One thing to note is that wireless connectivity is done through Wi-Fi; it doesn’t support Bluetooth. Technically, Wi-Fi gives a better sound experience, but some might find the lack of connection options to be a downside. Similarly, you’ll find an Ethernet port on the backside for a better internet connection. However, there is no 3.5mm auxiliary input, which some users might find limiting. Lastly, the Sonos One SL is intended to be a permanent fixture that’s plugged in at all times, so it doesn’t have a built-in battery for portable use. Pros: Two color options

Compact design

Easy to use

Can connect with other Sonos speakers

Wi-Fi connectivity Cons: No Bluetooth connectivity

No 3.5mm auxiliary input

Not portable

Best Budget Speakers for Echo Dot: OontZ Angle 3

Now, if you’re looking for something quick and cheap, the Oontz Angle 3 is the speaker to get. Despite its small size, it offers decent audio that rivals more expensive devices. At higher volumes, the bass has been known to struggle. One of the things we like about it is the number of colors it comes in. Choose from blue, white, orange, red, and of course, black to spice up any room. It will last up to 14 hours and work up to 100 feet away from the transmitting device. As far as construction goes, the middle is cased in plastic while the edges are covered with a soft rubber that feels good to the touch. The 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port are protected behind a rubber flap. That being said, while it is water-resistant, it isn’t fully waterproof, so you’ll want to be careful when using it near a pool or bathtub. When it comes time, you can connect it to your Echo Dot using Bluetooth or using a cable. Pros: Up to 14 hours of battery

Works up to 100 feet away

Five color options

Compact design

Easy to use

Inexpensive Cons: Bass isn’t the best

Isn’t fully waterproof

Best Portable Speakers for Echo Dot: Anker SoundCore 2

You usually can’t go wrong with Anker, an electronics company that’s proven its worth, especially when it comes to power banks. Unsurprisingly, the Anker SoundCore offers one of the most extended battery life options we’ve ever seen in a portable speaker — up to 24 hours of music listening on one battery charge. What’s more, you won’t have to pay a fortune for it as it’s priced lower than many other speakers of the same quality. However, the bass is known to have problems when handling higher volumes. Connect your Dot wirelessly with Bluetooth or use the auxiliary input to connect the two devices with a cable. The wireless connection works up to 66 feet away so you can take it with you from room to room without disturbing the link to the Dot. It’s also perfect for pool parties and outdoor activities since it’s waterproof. As with most speakers, it comes in classic black, or you can get it in blue or red if you want something with a bit more color. Pros: Up to 24 hours of battery

Inexpensive

Works with paired devices up to 66 feet away

Three color choices

Waterproof Cons: Doesn’t offer the best bass

Average quality speaker

Best Speaker Dock for the Echo Dot: Nomodo Echo Dot Speaker Dock

If you’re worried about how cluttered a room can look with both an Echo Dot and a speaker, you might want to consider getting a speaker dock to combine the two. Nomodo’s speaker works with the 2nd Gen Echo Dot and provides up to 10 hours of music listening on one battery charge. This means you can take it with you around your home or even outside. Unlike many of the other speakers you’ll find on the market, this one looks stylish with its fabric covering that you can get in four different colors. Choose from Red, Navy Blue, Charcoal, and Grey to fit the decor of your home. As with most inexpensive speakers, the sound quality won’t be as good as what you’d find with a fancier device. However, it works well and does enhance the Echo Dot’s speaker by quite a bit. It may or may not bother you, but it’s worth noting that the Echo Dot doesn’t lay flush on top of the device. This is done to make the Dot easier to place and remove from the dock, but it can be unpleasant for some to look at. While you can command Alexa at any point in time by saying her name, this dock must be turned on and off manually. You’ll need to remember to switch it off if you want to save battery power. Pros Up to 10 hours of battery life

Four color options

Portable Cons Echo Dot doesn’t lay flush

Can only turn it on/off manually

Best Upgrade Speaker Dock for the Echo Dot: Cyber Acoustics Portable Speaker

For those that have purchased the most recent Echo Dot (3rd Gen), you’ll want to check out this compact portable speaker dock. Its modern design matches the Echo Dot beautifully. The Echo Dot slots right in at the top of the speaker, and thankfully, the ring of light around the top is left visible. This way, you can know if Alexa has heard you or if it’s having any issues. Its small size makes it a great addition to a bedside table or desk, and it’s also super portable. Take it with you anywhere and take advantage of the six-hour battery life. A built-in led around the speaker will liven up any get together, and the high-efficiency tweeter and front and rear drivers allow for 360-degree, room-filling sound. Pros: Up to six hours of battery life

Multi-colored LED for entertainment

Charges with Echo Dot charging cable

Compact size

Best Splurge Speakers for Echo Dot: Sonos Five

The Sonos Five is pricey, but it provides beautifully deep bass and crisp sound thanks to the three high-excursion woofers and two tweeters it employs. Setting it up with your Echo Dot is easy, so you’ll be listening to your favorite songs via voice commands in no time. If the sound quality isn’t enough, then there’s also the sleek design. Considering what it offers, this speaker is pretty compact and will look good on your shelf or entertainment center. Since it’s a high-end speaker, it would be nice if it came with a remote, but it doesn’t. You’ll have to rely on Alexa or an app to control it from a distance. One of the nice things about it is that you can stand it up vertically or horizontally to better fit in your home. A built-in sensor adjusts sound quality accordingly, no matter which way the device is oriented. You can even pair it with another Sonos Five5 to create stereo sound in your home. On the backside, you’ll find a 3.5mm jack so you can plug in a compatible device and listen to music that way. This speaker supports Bluetooth, as well as high-quality connections via Wi-Fi or Ethernet, to pair with other devices. Pros: Excellent sound

Looks good

Simple setup and pairing

Bluetooth and 3.5mm audio jack

Wi-Fi connectivity Cons: Expensive

Doesn’t come with remote

Not compatible with Play:5

Best Speaker Enhancement for Echo Dots: Echo Link Amp

Alright, alright, this definitely isn’t a speaker, and it doesn’t come with one. However, if you already own a fancy speaker system and are looking to connect your Alexa device with it, this is a good option. You’ll find inputs and outputs for both digital and analog devices on the backside of the amp. This means it works with a vast number of speakers. The design of the box isn’t anything special. I mean, it only comes in one color and doesn’t have anything exciting about it. However, the fact that it’s so simple and compact makes it easier to store on a shelf next to other electronics or decor. It sets up in minutes. Just use the proper cables to hook it up to your speakers, internet, and Echo Dot. Then you’ll be good to go. Pros: Super compact

Works with several speakers

Easy to setup Cons: Doesn’t come with a speaker

Only one color option

