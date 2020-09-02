Best Casted Families In Film And Television

Lastly, Natalie Dormer and Diana Rigg as Margaery and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones :

Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne as Dre and Earl Johnson in Black-ish :

Chris Messina and Max Minghella as Danny and Richie Castellano in The Mindy Project :

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan as Devi and Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever :

Tichina Arnold and Imani Hakim as Rochelle and Tonya in Everybody Hates Chris :

Tim Allen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas as Tim and Randy Taylor in Home Improvement :

Connor Swindells and Alistair Petrie as Adam and Mr. Groff in Sex Education :

Kelly Rutherford and Caroline Lagerfelt as Lily van der Woodsen and CeCe Rhodes in Gossip Girl :

Nia Vardalos and Lainie Kazan as Toula and Maria Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding :

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart as Meg and Sarah Altman in Panic Room :

Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin as Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes in Enola Holmes :

Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci as Primo and Secondo in Big Night :

Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom as Hector and Paris in Troy :

Daniel Gillies and Nate Buzolic as Elijah and Kol Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals :

Freya Allan and Gaia Mondadori as Ciri and Pavetta in The Witcher :

Lea Michele and Idina Menzel as Rachel Berry and Shelby Corcoran in Glee :

Chelse Swain, Leslie Hayman, Kirsten Dunst, and A.J. Cook as Bonnie, Therese, Lux, and Mary Lisbon in The Virgin Suicides :

llana Glazer and Susie Essman as Ilana Wexler and Bobbi Wexler in Broad City :

Carey Mulligan and Jena Malone as Kitty and Lydia Bennett in Pride & Prejudice :

Maia Mitchell and Bailee Madison as Callie Foster and Sophia Quinn on The Fosters :

Ben Schwartz and Jenny Slate as Jean Ralphio and Mona Lisa Saperstien in Parks & Recreation :

Patrick Dempsey and Caterina Scorsone as Derek and Amelia Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy :

Mark Feueurstein and Paul Constanzo as Hank and Evan Lawson in Royal Pains :

Sasha Alexander and Sharon Lawrence as Dr. Maura Isles and Hope Martin in Rizzoli & Isles :

Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce as Frasier and Niles Crane in Frasier :

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls :

Alexis Bledel and Lucy Hale as Lena and Effie Kaligaris in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 :

Amy Adams and Eliza Scanlen as Camile Preaker and Amma Crellin in Sharp Objects :

Like, I can’t believe some of these people aren’t ACTUALLY related.

