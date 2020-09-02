Best Casted Families In Film And Television

Like, I can’t believe some of these people aren’t ACTUALLY related.

1.

Amy Adams and Eliza Scanlen as Camile Preaker and Amma Crellin in Sharp Objects:


2.

Alexis Bledel and Lucy Hale as Lena and Effie Kaligaris in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2:


3.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls:

4.

Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce as Frasier and Niles Crane in Frasier:

5.

Sasha Alexander and Sharon Lawrence as Dr. Maura Isles and Hope Martin in Rizzoli & Isles:

6.

Mark Feueurstein and Paul Constanzo as Hank and Evan Lawson in Royal Pains:

7.

Patrick Dempsey and Caterina Scorsone as Derek and Amelia Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy:

8.

Ben Schwartz and Jenny Slate as Jean Ralphio and Mona Lisa Saperstien in Parks & Recreation:

9.

Maia Mitchell and Bailee Madison as Callie Foster and Sophia Quinn on The Fosters:

10.

Carey Mulligan and Jena Malone as Kitty and Lydia Bennett in Pride & Prejudice:

11.

llana Glazer and Susie Essman as Ilana Wexler and Bobbi Wexler in Broad City:

12.

Chelse Swain, Leslie Hayman, Kirsten Dunst, and A.J. Cook as Bonnie, Therese, Lux, and Mary Lisbon in The Virgin Suicides:

13.

Lea Michele and Idina Menzel as Rachel Berry and Shelby Corcoran in Glee:

14.

Freya Allan and Gaia Mondadori as Ciri and Pavetta in The Witcher:


15.

Daniel Gillies and Nate Buzolic as Elijah and Kol Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals:


16.

Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom as Hector and Paris in Troy:

17.

Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci as Primo and Secondo in Big Night:


The Samuel Goldwyn Company

18.

Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin as Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes in Enola Holmes:

19.

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart as Meg and Sarah Altman in Panic Room:

20.

Nia Vardalos and Lainie Kazan as Toula and Maria Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding:

21.

Kelly Rutherford and Caroline Lagerfelt as Lily van der Woodsen and CeCe Rhodes in Gossip Girl:

22.

Connor Swindells and Alistair Petrie as Adam and Mr. Groff in Sex Education:


23.

Tim Allen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas as Tim and Randy Taylor in Home Improvement:


24.

Tichina Arnold and Imani Hakim as Rochelle and Tonya in Everybody Hates Chris:


25.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan as Devi and Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever:

26.

Chris Messina and Max Minghella as Danny and Richie Castellano in The Mindy Project:

27.

Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne as Dre and Earl Johnson in Black-ish:


28.

Lastly, Natalie Dormer and Diana Rigg as Margaery and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones:

