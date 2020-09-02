Best Casted Families In Film And Television

Like, I can’t believe some of these people aren’t ACTUALLY related.
1.
Amy Adams and Eliza Scanlen as Camile Preaker and Amma Crellin in Sharp Objects:
2.
Alexis Bledel and Lucy Hale as Lena and Effie Kaligaris in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2:
3.
Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls:
4.
Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce as Frasier and Niles Crane in Frasier:
5.
Sasha Alexander and Sharon Lawrence as Dr. Maura Isles and Hope Martin in Rizzoli & Isles:
6.
Mark Feueurstein and Paul Constanzo as Hank and Evan Lawson in Royal Pains:
7.
Patrick Dempsey and Caterina Scorsone as Derek and Amelia Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy:
8.
Ben Schwartz and Jenny Slate as Jean Ralphio and Mona Lisa Saperstien in Parks & Recreation:
9.
Maia Mitchell and Bailee Madison as Callie Foster and Sophia Quinn on The Fosters:
10.
Carey Mulligan and Jena Malone as Kitty and Lydia Bennett in Pride & Prejudice:
11.
llana Glazer and Susie Essman as Ilana Wexler and Bobbi Wexler in Broad City:
12.
Chelse Swain, Leslie Hayman, Kirsten Dunst, and A.J. Cook as Bonnie, Therese, Lux, and Mary Lisbon in The Virgin Suicides:
13.
Lea Michele and Idina Menzel as Rachel Berry and Shelby Corcoran in Glee:
14.
Freya Allan and Gaia Mondadori as Ciri and Pavetta in The Witcher:
15.
Daniel Gillies and Nate Buzolic as Elijah and Kol Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals:
16.
Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom as Hector and Paris in Troy:
17.
Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci as Primo and Secondo in Big Night:
18.
Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin as Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes in Enola Holmes:
19.
Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart as Meg and Sarah Altman in Panic Room:
20.
Nia Vardalos and Lainie Kazan as Toula and Maria Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding:
21.
Kelly Rutherford and Caroline Lagerfelt as Lily van der Woodsen and CeCe Rhodes in Gossip Girl:
22.
Connor Swindells and Alistair Petrie as Adam and Mr. Groff in Sex Education:
23.
Tim Allen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas as Tim and Randy Taylor in Home Improvement:
24.
Tichina Arnold and Imani Hakim as Rochelle and Tonya in Everybody Hates Chris:
25.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan as Devi and Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever:
26.
Chris Messina and Max Minghella as Danny and Richie Castellano in The Mindy Project:
27.
Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne as Dre and Earl Johnson in Black-ish:
28.
Lastly, Natalie Dormer and Diana Rigg as Margaery and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones:
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.