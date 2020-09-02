BenQ launches home entertainment projector TH585 – Gadgets News

Display technology device maker BenQ has announced the launch of new Full HD Home Entertainment projector BenQ TH585 in India. The TH585 projector is available on Amazon at Rs 64,990. Buyers can get Amazon Fire Stick free with the projector. It will soon be made available at large retail formats, gadget stores and traditional stores.

Expanding BenQ’s home entertainment projector line, the TH585 projector is claimed to be equipped with 3500 lumens of brightness for living room viewing with lights on, Full HD 1080p image quality, vivid 95% Rec.709 colour coverage, and a built-in 10-watt speaker. The projector has a Lamp Save Mode that gives up to 15,000 hours lamp life enabling sustained entertainment over a long period of time, according to the company.

The device comes with multi-source connectivity and can be connected to a streaming device, gaming console, Blu-ray player or a handheld device. As per BenQ, the projector offers 16ms low input lag and microsecond DMD fast response for gaming.

