Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Reveals Whether She’d Work With Hannah Ferrier Again

What fans may not realize, the captain often witnesses crew drama for the first time as the episodes air.

“The reality is yachts go through crew,” Captain Sandy expressed. “Once you find the crew that really gel together than you have a great season and sometimes you just have an off season.”

In regard to this season’s crew, Captain Sandy shared she’d be happy to work again with Malia White, Bugsy Drake, Robert Westergaard, Jessica More and Alex Radcliffe.

“I like mentoring people, so people who are interested in learning from me…I like people who are serious about their careers,” the captain concluded. “Honestly, I’m there because I love what I do and I want people to work for me that love being in the Maritime industry and if they don’t, no love lost.”