Bandimere Speedway holds “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally

Hundreds turned out Tuesday evening to Bandimere Speedway for a rally titled “Stop the COVID Chaos”. A press release billed the event as an expression of “our God given right to demand a stop to the COVID Chaos Governor Polis has inflicted upon all of us with his Executive Orders and Public Health Orders.”

Ashley Sever, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Health — which previously took the racetrack to court to enforce social distancing requirements at the speedway’s events — said in a statement that the department was concerned about the rally.

“People have a right to express their opinions and grievances, and we fully respect freedom of speech and expression,” the statement said. “At the same , we are concerned about public health and safety.”

