Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Have a Season 2 Premiere Date

Get your bone broth ready because The Mandalorian has announced a season two premiere date!

The hit Disney+ show will return on Oct. 30, almost a year after it first made its debut with the launch of the streaming service and introduced Baby Yoda to the world.

Season two wrapped on March 8, just in time for all of filming to be finished before the pandemic forced nearly all productions to shut down, and the show was already in pre-production on a third season by April.

When we last saw the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the character who is more officially known as the Child, they had flown off together after escaping capture by the empire, on the way to track down Baby Yoda’s home planet. The evil Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) then revealed that he wasn’t dead and was in possession of the ancient and dangerous Darksaber, so while season two won’t just be a happy-go-lucky buddy comedy featuring the Mandalorian and the Child, it is bound to be an exciting ride.

Hopefully, Baby Yoda will also sip more soup.