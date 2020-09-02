Ayushmann Khurrana to undergo a massive transformation for his next film

Ayushmann Khurrana is one actor who always tries to test his boundaries. Each film, each character is completely different from the last one proving that he’s not one who follows the philosophy of, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” The actor is doing something similar for his upcoming project with Abhishek Kapoor too.

A leading news portal got in touch with a source close to the project who revealed that actor has gone off social media in order the protect his look from his next project. The source stated, “He is purposely being elusive on social media because he doesn’t want anyone to get a glimpse of his transformation before he starts shooting. Since he plays a cross functional athlete for the first time, Ayushmann will have to change his body type completely and that first look is definitely a big visual for everyone to catch hold off. He is definitely protecting his look or else why would he not upload his images? Ayushmann can really protect his transformation because he is in Chandigarh and we think he intends to do just that till the first look is released by him. By the way he is being elusive, it seems like it will be a look to watch out for. Abhishek and Ayushmann have definitely planned a big surprise for audiences. So, let’s keep an eye on how and when Ayushmann’s look comes out.”